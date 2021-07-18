-
Derek Ernst shoots 3-over 75 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Derek Ernst hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Ernst finished his day tied for 37th at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the par-5 fifth, Ernst's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Ernst got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ernst to even for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Ernst had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ernst to 1 under for the round.
At the 516-yard par-5 15th, Ernst got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ernst to 1 under for the round.
On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Ernst had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Ernst to 3 over for the round.
