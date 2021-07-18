-
Davis Thompson shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Davis Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 31st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thompson had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
At the 573-yard par-5 11th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Thompson's 154 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 5 under for the round.
