Davis Riley shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Davis Riley sinks a 14-foot birdie putt at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Davis Riley makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Davis Riley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 58th at 7 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
After a tee shot onto the 187-yard par-3 green second, Riley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Riley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Riley to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Riley's 169 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.
