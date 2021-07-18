-
David Pastore putts well in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Pastore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pastore finished his round tied for 67th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, David Pastore hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved David Pastore to 1 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Pastore had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Pastore to even for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Pastore had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Pastore to 1 over for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Pastore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pastore to even-par for the round.
Pastore got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pastore to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Pastore hit his 231 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Pastore to 1 under for the round.
