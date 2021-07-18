-
David Lingmerth shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2021
Highlights
David Lingmerth makes short birdie putt at Barbasol
In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, David Lingmerth makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
David Lingmerth hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 11th at 18 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Lingmerth had a 201 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Lingmerth's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 45 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.
