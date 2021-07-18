-
David Hearn finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Hearn throws a dart to set up birdie at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, David Hearn makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, David Hearn hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 20th at 15 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
After a 264 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Hearn's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
