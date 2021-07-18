In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, David Gazzolo hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gazzolo finished his day tied for 42nd at 10 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, David Gazzolo hit his 265 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved David Gazzolo to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gazzolo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gazzolo to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Gazzolo's 145 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gazzolo to 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Gazzolo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Gazzolo to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Gazzolo hit an approach shot from 176 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gazzolo to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Gazzolo had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gazzolo to 6 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Gazzolo tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

Gazzolo got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gazzolo to 3 under for the round.