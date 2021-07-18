-
Charl Schwartzel shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 18, 2021
Highlights
Charl Schwartzel's nice tee shot and birdie at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Charl Schwartzel's 193-yard tee shot to 7 feet sets up birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Charl Schwartzel hit 14 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 26th at 14 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Schwartzel hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Schwartzel's 104 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schwartzel chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Schwartzel to 5 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Schwartzel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 5 under for the round.
