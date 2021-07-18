-
Camilo Villegas shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 52nd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Villegas hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Villegas's 108 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Villegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 5 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Villegas to 6 under for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Villegas's tee shot went 217 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.
At the 429-yard par-4 18th, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.
