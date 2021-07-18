-
Cameron Percy shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Cameron Percy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 42nd at 10 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Percy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Percy hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 11th. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
Percy got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Percy to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Percy chipped in his third shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Percy's tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
