Bronson Burgoon shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2021
Bronson Burgoon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 53rd at 8 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Burgoon had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Burgoon's tee shot went 185 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Burgoon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 209-yard par-3 14th green, Burgoon suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burgoon at even for the round.
At the 516-yard par-5 15th, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Burgoon to even-par for the round.
