Brice Garnett shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Brice Garnett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 72nd at 3 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
Garnett got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Garnett chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
After a 264 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.
At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Garnett hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Garnett's tee shot went 173 yards to the fringe and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
