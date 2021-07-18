-
Brian Stuard shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Stuard makes short birdie at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Brian Stuard makes birdie putt on the par-5 11th hole.
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Brian Stuard hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 15th at 17 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
Stuard missed the green on his first shot on the 187-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Stuard's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Stuard hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
