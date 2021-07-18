-
-
Bobby Bai shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2021
-
Highlights
Bobby Bai rolls in 23-foot birdie putt at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Bobby Bai makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
Bobby Bai hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Bai finished his day tied for 42nd at 10 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
After a tee shot at the 187-yard par-3 second green, Bai suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bai at 1 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Bai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bai to 2 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Bai chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bai to 1 over for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Bai's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Bai had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bai to 1 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Bai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bai to even for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Bai's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-