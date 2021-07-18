-
Bo Van Pelt putts well in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Bo Van Pelt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 31st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Bo Van Pelt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bo Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Van Pelt's 162 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.
Van Pelt got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 3 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 2 under for the round.
