Bo Hoag shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Hoag sinks 29-footer for birdie at Barbasol
In the final round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Bo Hoag makes a 29-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
Bo Hoag hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 11th at 18 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
After a 258 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 third, Hoag chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoag chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hoag had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 eighth, Hoag's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.
