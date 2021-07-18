-
Ben Taylor shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Ben Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 20th at 15 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 119 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
At the 516-yard par-5 15th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Taylor to 3 under for the round.
