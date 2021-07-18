In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Ben Martin hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 58th at 7 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Martin's 69 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Martin had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to even for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Martin hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Martin at even-par for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Martin's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 410-yard par-4 17th, Martin's tee shot went 308 yards to the native area, his second shot went 45 yards to the left rough, and his approach went 105 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Martin to even for the round.