Beau Hossler shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Beau Hossler rolls in 43-foot birdie putt at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Beau Hossler makes birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
Beau Hossler hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 15th at 17 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Hossler had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
At the 462-yard par-4 third, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Hossler's 170 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 209-yard par-3 14th, Hossler missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Hossler to 4 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.
