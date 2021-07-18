-
Austin Cook shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 18, 2021
Austin Cook hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 47th at 9 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cook had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 10th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 2 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 209-yard par-3 14th green, Cook suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cook at 2 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Cook's his second shot went 28 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
