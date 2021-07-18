Anirban Lahiri hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 20 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 3rd at 20 under with Sam Ryder; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Lahiri had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Lahiri at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Lahiri chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

Lahiri missed the green on his first shot on the 209-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lahiri's 97 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Lahiri had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 7 under for the round.