In his final round at the Barbasol Championship, Andrew Loupe hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Loupe finished his round in 74th at 2 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and Joseph Bramlett and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Loupe's tee shot went 180 yards to the fringe and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Loupe chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Loupe to 2 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Loupe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Loupe to 1 over for the round.

Loupe got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Loupe to 2 over for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Loupe got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Loupe to 3 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th, Loupe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Loupe to 4 over for the round.

Loupe got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Loupe to 6 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Loupe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Loupe to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Loupe's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Loupe to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Loupe had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Loupe to 3 over for the round.