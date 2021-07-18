-
Adam Schenk putts well in round four of the Barbasol Championship
July 18, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Adam Schenk’s impressive near ace is the Shot of the Day
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Adam Schenk hits his 193-yard tee shot to 11 inches from the hole, setting up a birdie on the par-3 9th hole.
Adam Schenk hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schenk finished his day tied for 15th at 17 under; J.T. Poston and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 21 under; Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder are tied for 3rd at 20 under; and Henrik Norlander, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour, Luke List, James Hahn, and Mito Pereira are tied for 5th at 19 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Adam Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 3 under for the round.
