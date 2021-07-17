-
Zack Sucher finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Zack Sucher hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Sucher finished his day tied for 60th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Sucher's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sucher to 1 under for the round.
Sucher got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sucher to even-par for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Sucher reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Sucher at 1 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Sucher got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sucher to even for the round.
