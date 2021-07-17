Will Grimmer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grimmer finished his day tied for 49th at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

Will Grimmer tee shot went 161 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Will Grimmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Grimmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grimmer to even for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Grimmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grimmer to 1 over for the round.

Grimmer got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grimmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Grimmer's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Grimmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grimmer to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Grimmer hit his 88 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Grimmer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Grimmer had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grimmer to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Grimmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grimmer to 1 under for the round.