Wilco Nienaber shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Wilco Nienaber drains 19-foot birdie putt at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Wilco Nienaber makes birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Wilco Nienaber hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Nienaber finished his day tied for 43rd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
Nienaber missed the green on his first shot on the 187-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Nienaber to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Nienaber's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Nienaber to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Nienaber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Nienaber to 2 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Nienaber got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Nienaber to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 209-yard par-3 14th, Nienaber missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Nienaber to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Nienaber reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Nienaber to 2 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Nienaber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nienaber to 3 under for the round.
