Wes Roach shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Wes Roach hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Roach finished his round tied for 62nd at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Luke List, Seamus Power, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Roach had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Roach to 1 under for the round.
Roach got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to even-par for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 10th, Roach had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roach to 1 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Roach chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Roach to even for the round.
