Vincent Whaley shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Vincent Whaley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 24th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-5 fifth, Whaley's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Whaley's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
