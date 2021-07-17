-
-
Vaughn Taylor finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2021
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Vaughn Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 49th at 7 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 120 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Taylor hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
-
-