Trey Shirley shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Trey Shirley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Shirley finished his day tied for 69th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Shirley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Shirley to 1 under for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Shirley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Shirley to even for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Shirley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Shirley to 2 over for the round.
On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Shirley's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Shirley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Shirley to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Shirley had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Shirley to even-par for the round.
Shirley got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shirley to 1 over for the round.
