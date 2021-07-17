-
Tom Lewis finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Tom Lewis hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his day tied for 69th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-4 third, Lewis's 124 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Lewis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
Lewis got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 1 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Lewis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lewis to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Lewis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
Lewis got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to 1 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Lewis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lewis to even-par for the round.
