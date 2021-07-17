Ted Potter, Jr. hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 24th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 third, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Potter, Jr. hit his 197 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Potter, Jr. had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Potter, Jr.'s 137 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Potter, Jr. had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 191-yard par-3 16th green, Potter, Jr. suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Potter, Jr. at 4 under for the round.

Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 3 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Potter, Jr. reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 4 under for the round.