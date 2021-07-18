Taylor Pendrith hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pendrith finished his day tied for 12th at 14 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Taylor Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Pendrith had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

Pendrith had a 351-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and two putting for a bogey on the 543-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Pendrith's 111 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Pendrith's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Pendrith hit an approach shot from 191 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.