-
-
Stephen Stallings Jr. shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2021
-
Interviews
Stephen Stallings Jr. on becoming comfortable on TOUR before Barbasol
Prior to the 2021 Barbasol championship, Kentucky native Stephen Stallings Jr. talks about becoming more comfortable on the PGA TOUR over time as his game improves.
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Stephen Stallings Jr. hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stallings Jr. finished his day tied for 60th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stallings Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Stallings Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings Jr. to even-par for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Stallings Jr. reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stallings Jr. to 1 under for the round.
-
-