Shawn Stefani putts well in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Shawn Stefani hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stefani finished his day tied for 35th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Shawn Stefani had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Shawn Stefani to 1 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Stefani had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stefani to even for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Stefani chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Stefani had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stefani to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Stefani reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stefani to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Stefani's 104 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stefani to 4 under for the round.
Stefani got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stefani to 3 under for the round.
