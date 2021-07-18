Seamus Power hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 5th at 16 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Power had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Power's tee shot went 195 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Power's 127 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Power had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Power to 3 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Power chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Power's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 6 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 18th, Power chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to 5 under for the round.