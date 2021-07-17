Scott Harrington hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 55th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

After a tee shot at the 187-yard par-3 second green, Harrington suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harrington at 1 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 third, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Harrington had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Harrington's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Harrington chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Harrington's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Harrington hit an approach shot from 197 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Harrington to 3 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 under for the round.