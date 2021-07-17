-
Satoshi Kodaira shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Satoshi Kodaira hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 24th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Kodaira had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Kodaira's 173 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 ninth green, Kodaira suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 2-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kodaira at 2 under for the round.
After a 261 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Kodaira's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 4 under for the round.
