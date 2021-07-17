-
Sam Ryder putts well in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Ryder reaches in two to set up birdie at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Sam Ryder makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
Sam Ryder hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ryder finished his day tied for 18th at 13 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Sam Ryder had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sam Ryder to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Ryder's 159 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 4 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 5 under for the round.
At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Ryder hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 6 under for the round.
