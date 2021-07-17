-
Sahith Theegala shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sahith Theegala's nice pitch and birdie at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Sahith Theegala hits his 38-yard pitch to 3 feet and makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
Sahith Theegala hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his round tied for 50th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 13 under; Ryan Armour and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Taylor Pendrith, Luke List, Seamus Power, and Brian Stuard are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to even for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
Theegala got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Theegala to even-par for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
