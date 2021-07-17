  • Sahith Theegala shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Sahith Theegala hits his 38-yard pitch to 3 feet and makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Sahith Theegala's nice pitch and birdie at Barbasol

