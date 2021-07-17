-
Ryan Brehm putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 third round in the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Brehm hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brehm finished his day tied for 60th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ryan Brehm hit an approach shot from 174 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryan Brehm to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 10th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brehm to 4 over for the round.
At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Brehm hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brehm to 3 over for the round.
