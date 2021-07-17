-
Ryan Armour shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Armour rolls in 22-footer for birdie at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Ryan Armour makes birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Ryan Armour hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 7th at 15 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Armour hit his 107 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Armour's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Armour's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.
At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Armour hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.
