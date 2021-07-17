-
Roger Sloan shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Roger Sloan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 43rd at 8 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 187-yard par-3 second, Sloan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Sloan to even-par for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to even for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Sloan's 133 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Sloan chipped in his third shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Sloan had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.
