Robert Garrigus putts well in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robert Garrigus hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garrigus finished his day tied for 55th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Robert Garrigus had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Robert Garrigus to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Garrigus's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to even for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.
