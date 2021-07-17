-
Rob Oppenheim finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Rob Oppenheim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 60th at 5 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
Oppenheim got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to even-par for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Oppenheim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.
Oppenheim had a fantastic chip-in on the 205-yard par-3 ninth. His tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 5 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Oppenheim's 162 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
Oppenheim got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to even-par for the round.
