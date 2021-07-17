-
Ricky Barnes shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ricky Barnes hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 55th at 6 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Barnes had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Barnes's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Barnes had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.
On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Barnes's 163 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.
Barnes got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 under for the round.
At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Barnes hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 under for the round.
