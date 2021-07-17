-
Richard S. Johnson shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Richard S. Johnson holes long birdie putt at Barbasol
In the third round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, Richard S. Johnson sinks a 37-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Richard S. Johnson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 69th at 4 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
Johnson got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 10th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.
At the 429-yard par-4 18th, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 1 over for the round.
