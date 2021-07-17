-
-
Rafael Campos shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Barbasol Championship
-
July 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2021
-
Round Recaps
J.T. Poston's 6-under 66 gives him 36-hole lead by one at Barbasol
In the second round of the 2021 Barbasol Championship, J.T. Poston carded a 6-under 66, and at 13-under after 36 holes, has a one-shot lead heading into the weekend.
In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Rafael Campos hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Campos finished his day tied for 35th at 9 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
At the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Campos got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Campos to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Campos's 117 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.
Campos got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campos to even for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Campos chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Campos had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Campos to 2 under for the round.
On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Campos hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Campos at 1 under for the round.
-
-