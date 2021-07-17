In his third round at the Barbasol Championship, Paul Barjon hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barjon finished his day tied for 24th at 11 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Paul Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Paul Barjon to 1 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 third, Barjon chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Barjon to even-par for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Barjon's 143 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Barjon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Barjon to 4 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Barjon hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Barjon to 5 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Barjon reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and put Barjon at 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Barjon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Barjon to 7 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 8 under for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Barjon hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 9 under for the round.

Barjon got a double bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Barjon to 7 under for the round.