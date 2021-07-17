Patrick Rodgers hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 12th at 14 under; J.T. Poston is in 1st at 19 under; Luke List is in 2nd at 18 under; and James Hahn and Joseph Bramlett are tied for 3rd at 17 under.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Rodgers's tee shot went 196 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Rodgers had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Rodgers's 133 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 12th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Rodgers's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 5 under for the round.